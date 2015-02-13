New Issue- Rentenbank prices 500 mln euro 2030 bond

Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
(Rentenbank)
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 20,2030
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.459
Reoffer price 99.459
Reoffer yield 0.663 pct
Spread Minus 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 12.8 bps
Over the 6.25 pct January 2030 DBR
Payment Date February 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) DZ, Credit Suisse & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
