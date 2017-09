Feb 13(Reuters) - Boule Diagnostics AB :

* Q4 net sales 90.1 million Swedish crowns ($10.70 million) versus 72.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 7.1 million crowns versus 3.3 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.60 crown per share for 2014

