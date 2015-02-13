Subprime auto deals being marketed for next week

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (IFR) - Bankers returning from Vegas have started marketing a number of deals for next week, primarily in the subprime auto space.

The deals being pitched so far include subprime auto deals from Santander Consumer, DriveTime, CarFinance, a prime auto deal from CarMax, and a student loan deal from Navient.

To date, US$4bn in prime auto and US$2.5bn in subprime auto deals have been issued, according to Barclays analysts, who are projecting total issuance of US$45bn in prime autos and US$22bn in subprime in 2015. A total US$42.9bn in prime and US$22bn in subprime were issued last year.

“A lot of deals should be coming, with each name taking the time that they need,” one ABS banker told IFR.

Fundamentals in the auto market are still supportive of the sector, Barclays analysts wrote.

The Manheim Used Vehicle Index climbed 1.13% in January, up from December’s 0.49% increase, bringing the index to the highest levels since April 2012. Those numbers reflect favorable labor and credit conditons for used car sales, analysts at Compass Point wrote.

Consumer credit also rose by US$15bn in December, according to data from the Federal Reserve. Much of that increase was again driven by auto and student loans, comprising US$8.9bn of that figure.

Meanwhile, analysts at Fitch noted that losses on subprime deals climbed 24% in December 2014 versus a year earlier driven by marginally lower FICO scores, higher LTVs, and longer loan terms.

The projected losses however were still within historical levels and below the initial loss forecasts by these analysts.

Spreads though have been widening for bonds issued recently.

DriveTime’s third deal saw its subs widening to Swaps plus 320bp on its Triple B tranche in December compared to Swaps plus 260bp on its previous deal in April.

Credit Acceptance Corporation’s US$300m auto deal was the first of the deep subprime issuers coming to market in late January. The double A rated subs priced at 150bp, about 15bp wider than the same tranche on its previous deal in September.

CAC was dealt with a subpoena from the Attorney General of Massachusetts as well as the Department of Justice in December related to its subprime securitization activity.

“Relative to middle of last year the deals are taking a little bit longer to come together and you’re seeing lower subscription levels in general, but I would say the market continues to be receptive though probably a bit more challenging than we saw earlier in 2014,” Doug Busk, the Treasurer of CAC said on a conference call on January 29. (Reporting by Andrew Park; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)