BRIEF- Casa Damiani narrows 9 month net loss to 1.4 mln euros

Feb 16(Reuters) - Casa Damiani :

* Reported on Friday 9 month revenue of 115.4 million euros ($131.68 million), up 5 pct at constant exchange rates

* 9 month EBITDA is 5.2 million euros versus 4.9 million euros a year ago

* 9 month net loss is 1.4 million euros versus net loss of 3.6 million euros a year ago

* Board of directors has approved the appointment as CEO of Damiani SpA of the current Vice President Giorgio Grassi Damiani

