Feb 16(Reuters) - Mittel SpA :

* Reported on Friday Q1 2014/2015 financial year net loss of 3.2 million euros ($3.65 million) versus net profit of 19 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2014/2015 financial year revenue is 11.5 million euros versus 13.8 million euros a year ago

