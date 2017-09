Feb 17(Reuters) - FastPassCorp A/S :

* Said on Monday 2014 gross income 4.3 million Danish crowns ($656,388) versus 4.3 million crowns year ago

* 2014 EBIT 2.8 million crowns versus 2.6 million crowns year ago

* Said expects revenue and net result growth in 2015

