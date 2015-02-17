FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sika AG says former board members oppose takeover plans
#Switzerland Market Report
February 17, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sika AG says former board members oppose takeover plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sika AG :

* Said on Monday in a communique dated Feb. 16, a group led by Walter Gruebler, former Chairman of the Board of Directors, explicitly expresses its support for the course adopted by Sika’s Board of Directors and management

* Said group holds 25,000 shares, equivalent to about one percent of Sika’s capital

* Said Sika management regards this fresh support as further corroboration of its course of defending the interests of all stakeholders

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.