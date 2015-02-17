BRIEF-Sika AG says former board members oppose takeover plans

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sika AG :

* Said on Monday in a communique dated Feb. 16, a group led by Walter Gruebler, former Chairman of the Board of Directors, explicitly expresses its support for the course adopted by Sika’s Board of Directors and management

* Said group holds 25,000 shares, equivalent to about one percent of Sika’s capital

* Said Sika management regards this fresh support as further corroboration of its course of defending the interests of all stakeholders

