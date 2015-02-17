FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sfinks Polska Q4 net profit up to 32 mln zlotys; amends FY 2014-2015 forecast
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 17, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sfinks Polska Q4 net profit up to 32 mln zlotys; amends FY 2014-2015 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Sfinks Polska SA :

* Said on Monday Q4 revenue 44 million zlotys ($11.95 million) versus 45.7 million zlotys a year earlier

* Q4 net profit 32 million zlotys versus 548,000 zlotys a year earlier

* FY 2014 EBITDA 15.2 mln zlotys, up 36 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:

* Due to higher FY 2014 results than previously expected, the company amends its FY 2014-2015 financial forecast

* Sees FY 2014 revenue at 165.4 million zlotys versus previously forecasted 164.6 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2014 net profit of 34.6 million zlotys versus previously forecasted 13.8 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2015 net profit of 5.5 million versus previously forecasted 24.1 million zlotys

* Amended forecast for years 2014-2015 is a part of 2015-2020 strategy announced on Dec. 11, 2014 Source text for Eikon: For further information on the company’s FY 2015-2020 strategy and forecast, announced on Dec. 11, 2014, please see:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.6832 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.