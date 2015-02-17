FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atari announces preliminary results for convertible bonds issuance
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 17, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Atari announces preliminary results for convertible bonds issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Atari SA :

* Reported on Monday the amount of subscriptions for their convertible bonds issue of Dec. 15, 2014 amounted to a total of 5 million euros ($5.67 million)

* Subscription amount can be broken down in 3.8 million euros by Atari subsidiary California US Holdings, 1.2 million euros by the public and 50,000 euros by Ker Ventures

* Says half of the net proceeds of the issue will be used to repay part of the Alden loan

* Subscribers have the right to exercise their right of withdrawel until midnight between Feb. 17 and Feb. 18

Source text for Eikon: Please also read previous story: Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8818 euros Gdynia Newsroom

