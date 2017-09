(Corrects headline, Q3 operating loss figure and Q3 net loss figure in both bullet points. The company corrected its own statement.)

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Alterco SA :

* Said on Monday Q3 operating loss 161,000 zlotys versus profit 4.2 million zlotys year on year

* Q3 net loss 5.2 million zlotys versus loss 7.5 million zlotys year on year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: