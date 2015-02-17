New Issue- CADES prices 600 mln stg 2018 bond

Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse d‘Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (CADES)

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date March 7, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.636

Yield 1.123 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT 5.0 pct March, 2018

Payment Date February 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa1- (Moody‘s)& AA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN FR0012560084

