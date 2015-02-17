BRIEF-Caltagirone Editore signs advertising deal with RCS Mediagroup

Feb 17(Reuters) - Caltagirone Editore SpA :

* Reported on Monday that as of March 1, 2015, RCS Mediagroup local advertising budgets for Rome, Lazio, Veneto, Friuli, Campania and Calabria on both press and web newspaper versions will be managed on an exclusive basis by PIEMME, the advertising agency of Caltagirone Editore

* The agreement allows PIEMME to add to its advertising offer both printed and online versions of Il Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport

