BRIEF-No 2013-2015 MC-link warrants exercised in the second and final exercise period
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 17, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-No 2013-2015 MC-link warrants exercised in the second and final exercise period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17(Reuters) - MC-link SpA :

* Announced on Monday results of the second and last exercise period for its 2013-2015 warrants closed on Feb. 13

* The company did not receive any requests to exercise the warrants and therefore no warrants have been exercised

* With the closing of this exercise period not exercised warrants loose all its rights and become not valid

* The company share capital amounts to 2,815,546 euros divided into 3,236,225 shares Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

