BRIEF-The Bank of Greenland Q4 pre-tax profit down to DKK 15.9 mln
February 17, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-The Bank of Greenland Q4 pre-tax profit down to DKK 15.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Greenland A/S :

* FY net interest income 213.9 million Danish crowns ($32.72 million) versus 204.1 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net interest and fee income 73.3 million crowns versus 69.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 loan losses 10.8 million crowns versus 4.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax profit 15.9 million crowns versus 31.0 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 55 crowns per share

* 2015 losses and write-downs are expected to remain at a moderate level and expectedly below the level of 2014

* Sees 2015 profit before value adjustments and write-downs in the level of 125 million - 145 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5372 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

