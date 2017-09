Feb 17 (Reuters) - Adocia SAS :

* FY 2014 revenue of 704,000 euros ($801,786) versus 5.6 million euros a year ago

* Operating income in FY 2014 amounted to 4.2 million euros compared to 8.8 million euros in FY 2013

* At Dec. 31, 2014, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 49.8 million euros versus 19.4 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013