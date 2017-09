Feb 18(Reuters) - IFA Hotel & Touristik AG :

* Announced on Tuesday that investors Newinvest Assets Beteiligungs GmbH, Newinvest Assets Co S.A. and Victor Garrido Montes des Oca had been exempt by BaFin from the obligation to submit mandatory takeover offer to shareholders of IFA Hotel & Touristik AG

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: