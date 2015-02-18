FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WSE suspends share trading of 14 companies on NewConnect
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-WSE suspends share trading of 14 companies on NewConnect

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Warsaw Stock Exchange:

* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) resolves to suspend trading of shares of Aduma SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej , BDF SA, Ecotech Polska SA, Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA, Global Trade SA, Infoscope SA, KAMPA SA, Weglopex Holding SA , Uboat-Line SA, Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA , Cerabud SA, Twigonet Europe SE (the companies) as of Feb. 18

* The trading of the companies’ shares is suspended by WSE until the day after the companies publish their financial reports for the Q4 2014

* Moreover, WSE suspends trading of shares of AIR MARKET SA and ATON-HT SA, as of Feb. 18 until the companies fulfil obligations described in WSE’s resolution published on Jan. 8 Source texts:

bit.ly/1vEDD0C

bit.ly/1EOlulO

bit.ly/1yVFqyJ

bit.ly/1BlcdnV

bit.ly/1DCy9tW

bit.ly/1A50mZg

bit.ly/1vEHKd1

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
