New Issue- UniCredit Bank Austria prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 25, 2025
Coupon 0.750 pct
Issue price 99.7990
Reoffer price 99.7990
Spread 3.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 25, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP, DB, ING, LBBW & UniCredit
Listing Austria
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Vienna
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)