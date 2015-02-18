FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- UniCredit Bank Austria prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- UniCredit Bank Austria prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 25, 2025

Coupon 0.750 pct

Issue price 99.7990

Reoffer price 99.7990

Spread 3.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 25, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP, DB, ING, LBBW & UniCredit

Listing Austria

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Vienna

ISIN AT000B049572

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.