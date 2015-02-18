FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Roche prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Roche prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Roche Finance Europe BV

Guarantor Roche Holding AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 25, 2025

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.743

Reoffer price 99.743

Yield 0.902 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 25, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Santander GBM & Unicredit

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1195056079

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.