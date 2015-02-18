New Issue- Madrid prices 1.4 bln euro 2025 bond

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower The Autonomous Community of Madrid

Issue Amount 1.4 billion euro

Maturity Date April 30, 2025

Coupon 1.826 pct

Issue price 99.997

Reoffer price 99.997

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the SPGB

Payment Date February 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS, BBVA, CAIXABANK, CACIB, GSI, SANTANDER GBM & SG CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P) &

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Mercado de Deuda Publica en Anotaciones

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Spanish

