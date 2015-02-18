New Issue- Madrid prices 1.4 bln euro 2025 bond

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower The Autonomous Community of Madrid
Issue Amount 1.4 billion euro
Maturity Date April 30, 2025
Coupon 1.826 pct
Issue price 99.997
Reoffer price 99.997
Spread 19 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the SPGB
Payment Date February 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS, BBVA, CAIXABANK, CACIB, GSI, SANTANDER GBM & SG CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P) &
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Mercado de Deuda Publica en Anotaciones
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Spanish
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)