BRIEF-Deniz GYO announces FY 2014 revenue of 8.1 mln lira

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Deniz GYO :

* FY 2014 net profit of 5.1 million lira ($2.1 million) versus consolidated net loss of 2.4 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 revenue of 8.1 million lira versus consolidated revenue of 52.5 million lira year ago

* Announces non-consolidated financial statement due to acquisition and transfer of all shares PUPA Gayrimenkul Kiralama ve Yönetim (previously a subsidiary) on June 11, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4541 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)