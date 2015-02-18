BRIEF-Worldline FY net income group share rises to 113.8 mln euros

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Worldline SA :

* Reports full year revenue of 1,149 million euros ($1.30 billion), up 2.8 pct organically, up 4.0 pct in Q4

* Full year adjusted net income group share is 113.8 million euros, up 3.2 pct

* 2015 objective of accelerate organic growth, increase in OMDA and free cash flow is fully in line with the 2017 ambition

* Sees 2015 organic growth of revenue at constant scope and exchange rates of between 4 pct and 5 pct

* In 2015 group expects to generate free cash flow of between 120 million euros and 125 million euros

* To propose at next annual general meeting of shareholders not to distribute any dividend from 2014 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)