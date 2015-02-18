FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Worldline FY net income group share rises to 113.8 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Worldline FY net income group share rises to 113.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Worldline SA :

* Reports full year revenue of 1,149 million euros ($1.30 billion), up 2.8 pct organically, up 4.0 pct in Q4

* Full year adjusted net income group share is 113.8 million euros, up 3.2 pct

* 2015 objective of accelerate organic growth, increase in OMDA and free cash flow is fully in line with the 2017 ambition

* Sees 2015 organic growth of revenue at constant scope and exchange rates of between 4 pct and 5 pct

* In 2015 group expects to generate free cash flow of between 120 million euros and 125 million euros

* To propose at next annual general meeting of shareholders not to distribute any dividend from 2014 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.