Feb 18 (Reuters) - Groupe Partouche SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 109 million euros ($123.6 million), up more than 3 pct on comparable basis

* Q1 net gaming profit (PBJ) is 152 million euros, up 2.5 pct on comparable basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)