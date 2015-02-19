CORRECTED-BRIEF-Implanet announces capital increase of 10 mln euros

(Changed subscription price to 2.25)

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Implanet SA :

* Announced on Wednesday a capital increase of approximately 10 million euros ($11 million)

* Said subscription parity is 4 new shares for 5 existing shares

* Said subscription price is 2.25 euros per share

* Said subscription period stretches from Feb. 23, 2015 to March 6, 2015

* Said proceeds will be used to finance loss-making activity and future loan repayments Source text: bit.ly/17gZ7L8

