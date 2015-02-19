FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agrowill Group AB receives conclusion on valuation of stake in UAB eTime invest
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 19, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Agrowill Group AB receives conclusion on valuation of stake in UAB eTime invest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19(Reuters) - Agrowill Group AB :

* Said on Wednesday it received a conclusion of the Property Oversight Agency on the compliance of the business valuation report prepared by UAB OBER-HAUS nekilnojamas turtas on the valuation of the shares in UAB eTime invest

* In its Conclusion, the Property Valuation Oversight Agency did not specify whether the business valuation report valuates the shares in UAB eTime invest too high or too low

* 100 pct shareholding in UAB eTime invest (paid by the company’s shareholder Vretola Holdings Limited in exchange for company’s shares) has been evaluated LTL 16.7 million ($5.85 million), which is LTL 2.55 million more than price of subscribed shares of the company

* UAB OBER-HAUS nekilnojamas turtas has challenged the conclusion of the Property Valuation Oversight Agency and the dispute has not been resolved in court

* Regardless of the above-mentioned aspects regarding the validity of the conclusion of the Property Valuation Oversight Agency, the company has no grounds to doubt the competence and decisions of property valuator UAB OBER-HAUS nekilnojamas turtas

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 2.8536 litas Gdynia Newsroom

