BRIEF- Agronomia calls for shareholders' meeting to appoint new board
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 19, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF- Agronomia calls for shareholders' meeting to appoint new board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19(Reuters) - Agronomia SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that Arrigo Ventimiglia di Monteforte has resigned on Feb. 14 as member of the board of directors due to personal reasons

* Therefore the board of directors, following resignation of Arrigo Ventimiglia di Monteforte and earlier resignation of Mario Anaclerio as members of the board of directors, took note of the dissolution of the entire board of directors and proceeded to convene a shareholders’ meeting for the appointment of the new board for March 6 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
