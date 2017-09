Feb 19 (Reuters) - Avtovaz OAO

* Increases 2015 production plan to 712,000 cars - Interfax cites company’s press office, quoting President, Bo Andersson

* Avtovaz car production in 2014 was 511,894 cars, thus the company plans a 39 pct increase in 2015 - Interfax

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: