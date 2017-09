Feb 19 (Reuters) - Medical Prognosis Institute A/S

* MPI’s spin-out Oncology Venture raises 3.6 million Danish crowns ($550,661) from Pre-Seed Innovation A/S and MPI A/S

* MPI has after the capital increase in Oncology Venture an ownership of 33.44 pct of Oncology Venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5376 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)