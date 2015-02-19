New Issue-Stockholm County Council prices 350 mln euro 2025 bond

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Stockholm County Council

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date February 26,2025

Coupon 0.750 pct

Reoffer price 99.2920

Reoffer yield 0.824 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 26,2015

Lead Manager(s) DB, Nordea & RBS

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1195216707

