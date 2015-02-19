FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Stockholm County Council prices 350 mln euro 2025 bond
#Financials
February 19, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Stockholm County Council prices 350 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Stockholm County Council

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date February 26,2025

Coupon 0.750 pct

Reoffer price 99.2920

Reoffer yield 0.824 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 26,2015

Lead Manager(s) DB, Nordea & RBS

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1195216707

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

