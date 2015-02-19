FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Havas buys Plastic Mobile in Canada
February 19, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Havas buys Plastic Mobile in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Havas SA :

* Strengthens its mobile expertise by acquiring Plastic Mobile in Canada

* Plastic Mobile is a mobile agency that builds applications and other strategic solutions for m-commerce, encompassing retail, loyalty, payments, coupons, and in-store initiatives

* Plastic Mobile will be integrated within Canada’s Havas village offer, which also includes Havas Worldwide, Havas Worldwide Digital, and Havas Media Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

