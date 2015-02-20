New Issue-TDC A/S prices 800 mln euro 2027 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower TDC A/S
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date February 27,2027
Coupon 1.750 pct
Issue price 99.0390
Reoffer price 99.0390
Reoffer yield 1.84 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 27,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske & JP Morgan
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P) &
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
