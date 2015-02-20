New Issue-Tyco International prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Tyco International Finance SA

(Tyco International)

Guarantor Tyco International Plc &

Tyco Fire & Security Finance SCA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 25,2025

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.8330

Reoffer price 99.8330

Reoffer yield 1.393 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the basis points

Payment Date February 25,2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CITI & JPM

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law US

ISIN XS1195465676

