New Issue-Tyco International prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond
#Market News
February 20, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Tyco International prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Tyco International Finance SA

(Tyco International)

Guarantor Tyco International Plc &

Tyco Fire & Security Finance SCA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 25,2025

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.8330

Reoffer price 99.8330

Reoffer yield 1.393 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the basis points

Payment Date February 25,2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CITI & JPM

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law US

ISIN XS1195465676

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

