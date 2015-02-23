BRIEF-Space shareholders' meeting approves merger with FILA

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Space SpA :

* Reported on Friday that its shareholders’ meeting approved the business combination with FILA - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis e Affini SpA (FILA),with the unanimous vote of the participants to the meeting representing 69.6 pct of the ordinary share capital

* On Feb. The shareholders meeting of FILA also approved, unanimously, the business combination and the merger of FILA in Space

* The company’s shareholders meeting also approved a capital increase to service the share-exchange, to be executed by June 30, for a maximum of 31,525,534 euros ($35.86 million) by issuing up to 31,525,534 shares

* The shareholders approved additionally a distribution of reserves - to be executed upon completion of the merger - in favour of those who, on the effective date of the merger, are Space shareholders (but other than the shareholders of former FILA who have received shares in exchange) for a maximum amount equal to 2 euros per share

