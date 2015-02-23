BRIEF-Weedo signs investment agreement and plans to buy 100 pct of Weedo Polska Sp. z o.o.

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Weedo SA (future name Weedo Polska SA) :

* Said on Friday that series F shares were offered to an investor who will be a sole shareholder of Weedo Polska Sp. z o.o.

* Weedo Polska Sp. z o.o. will be owner of the rights to technology provided by a strategic partner

* On Feb. 19 the company received signed investment agreement with an investor who acquired all series F shares and from whom the company plans to acquire 100 pct stake in Weedo Polska Sp. z o.o. for about 4.53 million zlotys ($1.2 million)

* Following the acquisition of Weedo Polska Sp. z o.o. the company plans to extend its business activity by the technology provided by the strategic partner

