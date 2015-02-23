FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Holcim awaits merger OK in USA, Canada, India
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Holcim awaits merger OK in USA, Canada, India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Holcim CFO

* Says clearly expects clearance of the Lafarge merger in the first half of 2015

* Says strong franc has no impact on share exchange relation with Lafarge

* At the moment expects to reach the two-thirds majority in favour of merger with Lafarge

* Expects EGM on Lafarge transaction at end of May/beginning of June

* Filed lafarge merger approval in 20 jurisdictions, approved in 15

* USA, Canada and India are major merger approvals still outstanding

* Strong franc does not impact decision to have HQ of merged entity in Switzerland Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

