BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector Q4 operating loss widens to NOK 29.2 million
February 23, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector Q4 operating loss widens to NOK 29.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Revenues for Q4 0.13 million Norwegian crowns ($17,120) compared to 0.07 million crowns in Q4 2013

* Q4 operating loss 29.2 million crowns versus loss 9.2 million crowns year ago

* The focus of the company in 2015 and beyond will be on the Betalutin clinical development program, with an aim to obtain a first regulatory approval in 3rd line Follicular Lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5954 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

