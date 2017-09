Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cashbuild Ltd :

* Sees six-month diluted HEPS between 762.6c - 821.2c versus 586.6c for six months ended Dec. 31, 2013

* Sees headline EPS between 780.1c and 840.1c (31 December 2013: 600.1c - headline earnings)