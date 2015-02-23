New Issue-EIB adds 400 mln euros to 2019 bond

Feb 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB) EIB.UL

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 106.599

Reoffer yired -0.026 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 02, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Credit Suisse, Nomura & SCB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 3.0 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN LU0953782009

