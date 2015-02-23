FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 400 mln euros to 2019 bond
#Financials
February 23, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 400 mln euros to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB) EIB.UL

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 106.599

Reoffer yired -0.026 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 02, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Credit Suisse, Nomura & SCB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 3.0 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN LU0953782009

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
