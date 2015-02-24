FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-OC Oerlikon Corp AG Pfaeffikon FY 2014 sales up 16.1 pct to CHF 3.22 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
February 24, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-OC Oerlikon Corp AG Pfaeffikon FY 2014 sales up 16.1 pct to CHF 3.22 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corp AG Pfaeffikon :

* FY 2014 strong sales growth of 16.1 pct

* FY 2014 order intake up by 9.0 pct to 3,028 million Swiss francs ($3.20 billion)

* Says outlook 2015 at constant exchange rates: sales and order intake to grow, profitability to be sustained

* FY 2014 sales increased by 16.1 pct to 3,215 million francs (2013 restated: 2,770 million francs), while order intake went up by 9.0 pct to 3,028 million francs (2013 restated: 2,779 million francs)

* FY 2014 net income, impacted by acquisition of Metco and divestment of Advanced Technologies segment, stood at 202 million francs, around prior-year level (2013: 201 million francs)

* Will propose an increase in dividends for 2014, representing a payout of 0.30 Swiss francs per share

* Sees FY 2015 order intake to increase by around 10 pct

* Sees FY 2015 sales to increase by around 5 pct

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA margin to be sustained at prior-year level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9502 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.