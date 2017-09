Feb 24 (Reuters) - Seker Finansal Kiralama AS :

* Reported on Monday that FY 2014 income from core businesses of 41.4 million lira ($16.72 million) versus 33.8 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 net operating profit of 3.2 million lira versus 6.5 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 net profit 5.6 million lira versus 5.2 million lira year ago

