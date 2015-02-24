FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altin says strike price of put options set at $64
February 24, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Altin says strike price of put options set at $64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Altin AG :

* Said on Monday Board of Directors had set the strike price of the put options to be issued as part of its share buyback programme at $64

* Said strike price was set at a 13.6 pct premium above the closing share price on SIX Swiss Exchange on Feb. 23

* Said each share would receive 1 put option and 10 put options will entitle the holder to sell 1 ALTIN share at the exercise price (strike price) of $64 to ALTIN

