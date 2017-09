BRIEF-Invalda LT 2014 net profit LTL 10.66 mln vs LTL 108.53 mln year ago

Feb 24(Reuters) - Invalda LT AB :

* Reported on Monday 2014 group revenue from continuing operations of 8.95 million Lithuanian litas ($3.14 million) vs 24.31 million Lithuanian litas year ago

* 2014 group net profit of 10.66 million Lithuanian litas vs 108.53 million Lithuanian litas year ago

* Q4 group revenue from continuing operations of 941,000 Lithuanian litas vs 6.35 million Lithuanian litas year ago

* Q4 group net loss of 10.55 million Lithuanian litas vs profit of 12.74 million Lithuanian litas year ago

