Feb 24 (Reuters) - N+1:

* Dinamia net asset value (NAV) of 174.5 million euros ($197.5 million) at Dec. 31, 2014 versus 148.7 million euros year ago

* Dinamia net asset value per share of 10.72 euros at Dec. 31, 2014 versus 9.13 euros last year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: