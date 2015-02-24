New Issue-Dexia KB prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dexia Kommunalbank Deutscheland AG

(Dexia KB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 3,2022

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.8070

Reoffer price 99.8070

Reoffer yield 0.403 pct

Spread Minus 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date March 3, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, CA-CIB & UNI

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DXA1NW1

