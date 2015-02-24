New Issue-Dexia KB prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Dexia Kommunalbank Deutscheland AG
(Dexia KB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 3,2022
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 99.8070
Reoffer price 99.8070
Reoffer yield 0.403 pct
Spread Minus 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps
Payment Date March 3, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, CA-CIB & UNI
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
