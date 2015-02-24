FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Dexia KB prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
February 24, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Dexia KB prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dexia Kommunalbank Deutscheland AG

(Dexia KB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 3,2022

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.8070

Reoffer price 99.8070

Reoffer yield 0.403 pct

Spread Minus 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date March 3, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, CA-CIB & UNI

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DXA1NW1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

