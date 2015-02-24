FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Priceline prices 1.0 bln euro 2027 bond
February 24, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Priceline prices 1.0 bln euro 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Priceline Group INC

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 03, 2027

Coupon 1.8 pct

Issue price 99.968

Reoffer price 99.968

Yield 1.803 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 03, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1196503137

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
