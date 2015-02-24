FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-New Issue- Banco Popolare prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond
February 24, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue- Banco Popolare prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adding the full name of the issuer in the headline)

Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco Popolare SC

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 31, 2022

Coupon 0.750 pct

Issue price 99.9170

Reoffer price 99.9170

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 05, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Aletti, CMZ, LBBW, Medio, Natixis & RBS

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN IT0005090516

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
