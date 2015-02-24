New Issue- SSE plc prices dual tranche deal

Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower SSE PLC
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date Perptual bond
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.7630
Reoffer price 99.7630
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date Perptual bond
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.9980
Reoffer price 99.9980
Common Terms
Payment Date March 10, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BARC, MS, BBVA, BNNP & Lloyds
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English/Scottish
