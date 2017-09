Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bonduelle SAS :

* H1 revenue 1.02 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 987.7 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit increases by 30 percent at 36.4 million euros

* Raise of annual objective of profitability

* Sees FY current operating result of 110 - 115 million euros

* H1 current operating result records a sharp increase of + 12.4 percent at 66.5 million of euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)