BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco launches 220 mln euro capital increase

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bains de Mer Monaco SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it is launching a 220 million euros ($250 million) capital increase with preferential subscription rights for shareholders

* Subscription price: 34.60 euros per new share

* 20 existing shares give the right to subscribe for 7 new shares

* Subscription period: Feb. 26 to Mach 11 inclusive

* The state of Monaco has commited to subscribe for all its 12,547,210 preferential subscription rights (one existing share gives one preferential subscription right)

* The state of Monaco has also committed to subscribe for all remaining shares which are not bought by other shareholders

* The funds raised will be used to repay an existing 90 million euro credit line and to pay for real estate projects and general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon:

