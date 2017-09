Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bioton SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Q4 revenue was 114,038 zlotys ($31,217) versus 92,592 zlotys a year earlier

* Q4 net loss 743 zlotys versus loss of net loss of 5,653 zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon:

